Can't Beat the Heat? Don't Eat the Meat! - #NewWorldNextWeek
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw525/

This week on the New World Next Week: the UN Secretary General announces the age of global boiling; the CDC rings the alarm on tick-borne meat allergy; and the wacky mid-summer news includes indictments, aliens and dead stars.
climate changeglobal warmingcdcmeatunheatweflockdownnewworldnextweekclimate emergencythe official corbett report rumble channel

