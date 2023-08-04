Can't Beat the Heat? Don't Eat the Meat! - #NewWorldNextWeek

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw525/
This week on the New World Next Week: the UN Secretary General announces the age of global boiling; the CDC rings the alarm on tick-borne meat allergy; and the wacky mid-summer news includes indictments, aliens and dead stars.
