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David Icke – David Icke Talks To Common Law Expert John Smith
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202 views • December 23, 2021
David Icke explains what Common Law is, before inviting Common Law expert and Leader of the Common Law Court registry in Britain, John Smith, to explain what Common Law is and its practical use in your favor as a living man or a living woman.
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