Japan To Set Up New Joint Command To Manage Land, Sea & Air Self-Defense Forces

Summary：10/30/2022 WION: Japan is all set to establish a new joint command to manage its land, sea and air self-defense forces as part of its major defense overhaul, in response to the CCP’s threats.
