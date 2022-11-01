Japan To Set Up New Joint Command To Manage Land, Sea & Air Self-Defense Forces

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https://gnews.org/articles/500887
Summary：10/30/2022 WION: Japan is all set to establish a new joint command to manage its land, sea and air self-defense forces as part of its major defense overhaul, in response to the CCP’s threats.