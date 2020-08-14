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If COVID exposed harmful over-regulation why not delete it permanently with Mercatus Senior Research Fellow Matthew Mitchell
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
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11 views • August 14, 2020
Over 600 rules and regulations have been suspended, eased, or somehow modified during COVID. These rules cover everything from hospital licensure and home business restrictions to the home delivery of alcohol. These changes have been undertaken by officials at both the federal and state levels and represent a deregulatory moment without modern precedent.

But the changes also raise the question: what should happen to these rules once the crisis is over?

Mr. Mitchell will join us to discuss a set of recommendations that he and his colleagues call the “Fresh Start Initiative.”
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licensingcovidover regulation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy