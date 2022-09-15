Create New Account
Corrupt Media Proven Partisan + Divisive Fear Mongers in 2 Minutes w/ Special Guest Kamala Harris
57 views
Recharge Freedom
Published 2 months ago |

NBC's Chuck Todd recently interviewed Kamala Harris on September 11 and his opening question presupposed that #maga was as much a threat, or perhaps a greater threat as Al-Qaeda and their 9/11 attack, their sole purpose of existing is pretty much to destroy America and her allies of the west. I only desire to illustrate just how Partisan, divisive, and dishonest the media and Kamala Harris and the Democrats at large are. It is a psychological trick that they are using, embedding the presupposition within the question so that you don't consider the alternative.

terrorismpatriotsmediamagamsnbckamala harrispolitical violenceseptember 11nbcchuck todddishonestyal-qaeda9 11dishonest mediamedia criticismpsychological tricks

