Trump frames himself as 'populist champion', Biden campaign preps aggressive campaign strategy

Former President Trump held a campaign rally in the Bronx amid his hush money trial. This comes as President Biden prepares for an aggressive campaign strategy. NBC News' Mike Memoli, Yamiche Alcindor and New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker join Katy Tur to discuss the road to November.





Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:





https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



