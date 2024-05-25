Trump frames himself as 'populist champion', Biden campaign preps aggressive campaign strategy

Former President Trump held a campaign rally in the Bronx amid his hush money trial. This comes as President Biden prepares for an aggressive campaign strategy. NBC News' Mike Memoli, Yamiche Alcindor and New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker join Katy Tur to discuss the road to November.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.