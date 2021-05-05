Profound Words by the Apostle Peter in 2 Peter 2 1:14 Knowing that shortly I must put off this my tabernacle, even as our Lord Jesus Christ hath shewed me. 15 " Moreover I will endeavour that ye may be able After My Decease to have These Things Always in Remembrance. 16 For we have not followed cunningly devised fables, when we made known unto you the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, but were eyewitnesses of his majesty.Exactly what God has me doing, is to keep in Remembrance Those Things false brother rg Stair had left behind in His Profound Legacy of His Lying & Hypocritical Word's Spoken by him throughout the years. Be Blessed and Delivered brothers and sisters is my prayer in Jesus' Name.