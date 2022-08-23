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Ukraine Update August 23, 2022
Marine1063
Marine1063
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123 views • August 23, 2022

"The murder of journalist Darya Dugina was committed by a Ukrainian national, the Federal Security Service claims. In a statement on Monday, the FSB said that Ukrainian national Natalya Vovk, born in 1979, carried out the bombing.According to the FSB, Vovk arrived in Russia with her teenage daughter on July 23 and rented an apartment in the building in Moscow where the victim also lived.

Vovk and her daughter attended the ‘Tradition’ festival on Saturday, where Dugin was giving a lecture and his daughter was present, the FSB said.

Investigators stated earlier that a bomb was planted under the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUV Dugina used to leave the event. According to the FSB, Vovk detonated the bomb remotely, killing Dugina as she was driving on a highway. She then left with her daughter for Estonia on Sunday.

A photo ID of Vovk in the uniform of Ukraine’s National Guard was published in April on the Russian internet, as part of a dox of neo-Nazi Azov regiment members. It lists her surname as Shaban – the surname her daughter used when entering Russia, according to the FSB. Ukraine previously claimed it was not involved in the assassination." - RT News

https://www.rt.com/russia/561318-dugina-suspect-vovk-video/

https://www.rt.com/russia/561299-russia-blames-ukraine-bombing/


Keywords
russiaukrainedugindonbassdarya dugina
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