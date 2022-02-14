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Crimes Against Humanity & Medical Dogma
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241 views • February 14, 2022
This video walks you thru the entire Covid Plan and leaves you informed on the truth. It explains how the FDA is on the take with this fraud as well as the CDC and nearly all of our agencies are in on this genocide. It explains how the EUA works and that Pfizer is under IND (experimental drug) and because of this no mandate can be enforced nor can employers require you to take this shot. Learn more by watching.
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I will not charge but donations are appreciated
www.paypal.me/AndreaDGeorge
5G PROTECTION-Protect your family today. Use the link below for an added automatic discount. Get your smart meter guard today.
Smart Meter Guard
http://www.smartmeterguard.com/?adgeorge&;afmc=8q
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