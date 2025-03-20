MEN OF LAW Podcast Episode 2

🔥 Episode 2! 🔥





In this episode of the MEN OF LAW podcast Karl speaks with former Detective Sergeant Mitch Grobeson, an experienced law enforcement officer who has worked firsthand in anti-human trafficking and rescue operations.







Sgt. Mitch shares powerful insights into:

✅ How trafficking networks operate.

✅ Real-life cases he’s investigated.

✅ Signs to look for & how to help victims.

✅ What law enforcement is doing to stop these crimes.





Human trafficking is a hidden crisis—and this conversation exposes the hard truths behind it.





​ @menoflaw_movie MEN OF LAW is a movie in post production. The story is about a former police detective and his cousin who attempt to rescue his teenage daughter who is kidnaped in the wilds of Texas. The MEN OF LAW podcast explores the real issue of human trafficking by talking with experts in the field.

movie trailer https://youtu.be/ni_4qGfrctk

Human trafficking is a real and devastating issue, and in this podcast we hope to bring it to the forefront. Take a moment to watch, support, and share—because awareness is the first step toward action!

