Class 2023Feb23 class Elements and Temperament teaser

can be purchased on the AlchemyAstrologer.com PMA site https://alchemyastrologer.com/plans/6... We had two seasoned astrologers show up to the class. Patricia Rogers, who's a published astrologer, and Loda Shaw, who's been doing astrology for 50 years. Both are very good friends of Arthyr's. And many other students. The class we will cover. 1. We will cover the horary chart for the class time. 2. Fixed stars that relate to the astrology of the coming month 3. Cover a current event in the world (applied horary quick read). 4. Review some of Arthyr's charts and Videos. --the concept of the elements, the Temperament of a chart and thus, the individual the chart represents. In earlier times, the use of the elements and temperament was the key to restoring vital energy to those who were sick with some malady. Today the elements and temperament is widely overlooked because of the lack of literature or basic knowledge. We'll re-discover this...

