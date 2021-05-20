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Controversial billboard in Calvert County raising eyebrows FOX 5 DC
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240 views • May 20, 2021
Jeanette Flame ~ democrat is offended that the children have to see this and have it explained to them. Really? You can't squeeze it in there with the promiscuous trans-sexual orientation indoctrination, er, I mean education?
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