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Overview of the book of Ezekiel (chapters 17-19)
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17 views • December 12, 2020
The prophet continues to see the prototype of the coming fall of the House of Israel. He precisely predicted the destruction of the ancient Kingdom of Judah and the last Jewish king Zedekiah. That fall is a prototype of the soon-coming fall of the modern House of Israel.
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