Rybar's Main Points📝

digest of materials for June 10



A new video dropped on TACTIKARE, this time about the real essence of "Geran" interceptors and their prospects. Another topic of the day became the advantage of systematic thinking over reactive decision-making.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report as of the morning of June 11, 2026



▪️ Crimea and Sevastopol were attacked by enemy drones overnight, including jet-powered ones. The fuel situation in Sevastopol remains difficult, characterized by the governor's phrase "fuel tankers did not arrive." In the Krasnodar Territory – the Afipsky Oil Refinery and private residential buildings were hit, as well as an apartment building in Krasnodar; casualties have been reported. In the Zaporozhye region, particularly many targets were near Melitopol. In the Lipetsk region, in the village of Dobroe, a fire broke out in a residential building after a drone fell. Several drones were shot down on approach to Moscow.



▪️ The Russian Armed Forces struck Ilyichevsk (Chornomorsk, Odessa region), Zaporozhye, and Sumy.



▪️ In the Bryansk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the settlement of Klimovo with FPV drones. The strike targeted a gas station and a shopping center; two people were wounded.



▪️ In the Sumy region, in the Shostka district, assault troops of the Army Group "North" continue small-arms battles in Bachevsk. In the Sumy district, advances by our forces are reported. Small-arms fighting is ongoing in Ivolzhanske, Pysarevka, and the village of Novaya Sich. In the Krasnopollya district – fighting continues in forest areas, near the village of Mykhailovka, and along the railway tracks.



▪️ In the Kursk region, in the village of Tolpino, Korenevsky district, an explosion from an enemy UAV wounded a civilian.



▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the Khutor Krasivo, Borisovsky district, two civilians were wounded by a Ukrainian drone strike on a car. In the Rakitnyansky district, near the settlement of Proletarsky, a family was affected by an FPV drone strike on a car: a man died in the hospital, his wife and adult son were wounded. In Belgorod, two were wounded by a drone strike.



▪️ In the Kharkov direction, the Army Group"North" reports offensive actions towards the settlement of Kazachya Lopan. In the Vovchansk sector, our assault troops are conducting small-arms battles in the villages of Ohrimovka and Losevka. In the Velyky Burluk sector, our forces are fighting in forest areas near Petro-Ivanovka.



▪️ In Konstantinovka, Russian forces are storming urban areas; high-intensity fighting is ongoing. Enemy analysts are forced to acknowledge the difficult situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city.



▪️ In the Dobropollya direction, the enemy acknowledges our successes in Rodynske in the central part of the city.



▪️ In the Eastern Zaporozhye direction, the Army Group "East" writes that the enemy is concentrating efforts on containing our units on the most threatened sectors of the front. The Ukrainian command is trying to slow down the pace of the advance of the Far Eastern troops by using tactics of inserting small groups between our combat formations.



▪️ The situation on the section of the "Novorossiya" highway in the Zaporozhye region is characterized by the regional authorities' decision to prohibit the transportation (including transit) of organized groups of children by vehicle across the region. The logistics situation is extremely difficult; measures taken so far have not corrected it, although attention to the problem has long been in the focus of the center. As a result of an enemy attack on the city of Dneprorudne, Vasylyvka municipal district, five people were injured, including one teenager – a boy born in 2013. An enemy UAV attacked a passenger bus on the route Melitopol – Velyka Belozerka. Power supply problems persist due to enemy strike.



▪️ In the Kherson region, on the border with Crimea, the Chonhar Bridge is under attack; traffic is organized in a reversible pattern.



The Report was compiled by: Two Majors