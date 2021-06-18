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Nazi Propaganda returns in Palestinian incitement
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11 views • June 18, 2021
Posted 28December2015 Israel's Foreign Affairs Ministry:.
Palestinian incitement uses the very same anti-Semitic motives used by Nazi propaganda in the dark 1930's. This incitement is translated into actual terror attacks against Jews. 24 people have been slaughtered in terror attacks against Israelis in the current wave of Palestinian violence.
Palestinian incitement uses the very same anti-Semitic motives used by Nazi propaganda in the dark 1930's. This incitement is translated into actual terror attacks against Jews. 24 people have been slaughtered in terror attacks against Israelis in the current wave of Palestinian violence.
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