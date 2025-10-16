BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Join Dr. Guyer and Yaya as they dive into HRT, weight, and real wellness tips for men & women
https://thegajerpractice.com/

Dr. Gajer and her team offer caring and patient-centered services to enhance well-being and vitality. Services include primary care, sick and wellness visits, food sensitivity testing, IV hydration therapy, vitamin injections, medicinal cannabis certifications, and specialized performance medicine. The practice’s performance medicine programs feature cutting-edge peptide therapy protocols designed to optimize cellular function, enhance recovery, improve metabolic health, and support longevity. Through personalized peptide regimens tailored to each patient’s unique biochemistry and health goals, The Gajer Practice helps patients achieve optimal performance, whether for athletic endeavors, cognitive function, or overall wellness and vitality.

testosteronehealth coachingthyroid healthinsulin resistancemenopauseestrogenhormone healthhormone replacement therapyandropauseweight loss tipscortisol stresshealthy musclediet and exercisedr guyer interviewwellness for women
00:00Hormones Explained

03:58Stress & Cortisol

13:08Muscle & Wellness

17:08Estrogen Benefits

24:03Men’s Hormones

27:56Diet vs Hormones

35:02Getting Help

39:43Final Thoughts

