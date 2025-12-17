BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Help Others with Safe Drinking Water that's Re-mineralized & Re-structured = Time FREEdom & Passive and/or Residual Income WHILE U SLEEP for Yourself
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
17 views • 1 day ago

See below for the things mentioned:

Kill microorganisms in suspect water while DISRUPTING the cleaning industry w/ The HypoChlorous Co.'s GAME-CHANGING USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered sanitizers & disinfectants by visiting

TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing

View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & MORE at:

Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer

To view a list of 35 reasons to join their FREE affiliate program to earn 25% commissions & override commissions 3 levels down, visit:

tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

OR

tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome


To save $ on pool chlorine & your health, leave a VM w/ your full name, email address, phone #, shipping address, & the approx. # of gallons of your pool &/or spa/jacuzzi & if you have an in-ground or above ground pool at: 786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360 for a FREE quote for your HypoChlorous Co. in-line hypochlorous acid pool generator & the correct # of pounds of their powder or liquid additive.


Or contact Laurie Gagan:

[email protected]

219.789.7180


If you place an order w/ my link/code, forward me a copy of your order confirmation email to any of the below so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP!:

[email protected]

[email protected]


Learn all about water chemistry & maximizing intracellular hydration at any of the below

Linktr.ee/h20ForDummies

tinyurl.com/InstracellularHydration

tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies


Sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of ALL microplastic "beads" by:

https://www.bio-mats.com/danny/detoxi-300hrs-bamboo-salt

OR

tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt


USA-made for over 40 years stainless steel residential & commercial distillers by:

https://mypurewater.com/?sld=howtodieofnothing

Or

https://tinyurl.com/thePurestWater

SAVE 5% by applying promo code:

howtodieofnothing

OR

lauderhill


Relieve constipation AND save water w/ Asian-style squatting ceramic toilets as shown at:

youtube.com/@squattoiletusa7951

Learn more at SquatToiletUSA.com


(not mentioned)

1-gallon countertop distiller by:

tinyurl.com/WWdistillers (this is my shortened affiliate link for

https://www.waterwise.com/product/waterwise-4000-countertop-distiller/?wpam_id=22


Water re-structuring devices by:

https://www.analemma-water.com/#a_aid=howtodieofnothing

To easily share with others, use:

tinyurl.com/DrinkCoherentWater


To help others hydrate better by becoming a FREE Analemma affiliate on my T.E.A.M., fill-out:

affiliate.analemma-water.com/affiliates/signup.php?a_aid=howtodieofnothing

OR

tinyurl.com/ShareCoherentWater


View a “Powerpoint” at either:

tinyurl.com/CoherentWater101

OR

tinyurl.com/StructuredWaterBenefits


To raise the vibration of your drinking water -- while possibly increasing intra-cellular hydration -- with TRUE Italian, cobalt through-and-through (vs. just painted on), visit my 9% off (your 1st order, only) BlueBottleLove (BBL) Ambassador link at:

https://bluebottlelove.com/?ref=howtodieofnothing

To easily share, use: tinyurl.com/BlueBottleLove

For wholesale inquiries or your logo to be printed on the bottles, contact BBL's Founder, Kayden Radhe in HI:

m: 808.280.0136

w: 808.876.0009

[email protected]

[email protected]

and tell her that Danny Tseng referred you


Atmospheric water generators by TsunamiProducts.com. Mention that OneHouseOffTheGrid.com's Danny Tseng referred you for a FREE quote for your home &/or business.

View the first chapter of a "Water-from-Air" e-Guide at:

Linktr.ee/WaterFromAir


$For 2 part-time, home-based, PANDEMIC- & RECESSION-PROOF business opportunities that have LEVERAGE built-in b/c of their highly SCALABLE business models so you can possibly earn passive/residual income WHILE U SLEEP so you can afford the things at our store, visit:

tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


and watch: tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo & view:

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

OR

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

If you’d love to get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or many of Richway’s other products at a time, contact Richway’s co-founder, Calvin Kim in HIi:

cell: 808.382.8816

[email protected]


Since health is intricately tied to wealth -- & since the more financial re$ource$ that you have, the more choices you'll have in order to invest in the healthiest foods & beverages, tools, equipment, places to live in, etc. -- to re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch: tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101, at least, 100 times, study any of the below: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching , & leave a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360 w/ the date & approx. time of your submission


For our "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology (Light, Water, & Magnetism) Store," visit:

tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

off gridresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruserich dad poor dadbest mlm companybest network marketing companybest home based businesscash flow quadrantbest franchise
