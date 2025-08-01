Albert and Mileva Einstein 1912

Albert Einstein, the iconic physicist, and his first wife, Mileva Marić, shared a complex relationship marked by intellectual partnership and personal challenges. Born in 1879 in Serbia, Mileva was a brilliant physicist and mathematician, one of the few women studying at the Zurich Polytechnic, where she met Einstein in 1896. Their shared passion for science sparked a romance, and they married in 1903, despite familial opposition. Early in their marriage, they collaborated closely, with Mileva contributing to Einstein’s work, including his groundbreaking 1905 papers on relativity. The extent of her involvement remains debated, but letters reveal they discussed physics extensively, and some suggest she provided mathematical insights.

The couple had three children: a daughter, Lieserl, whose fate is unclear, and two sons, Hans Albert and Eduard. However, their marriage strained under Einstein’s rising fame and demanding career. Mileva, often sidelined, managed the household and children, which limited her scientific pursuits. Einstein’s growing detachment and rumored affairs, including with his cousin Elsa Löwenthal, further eroded their bond. By 1914, their marriage deteriorated, leading to a separation formalized by a contract stipulating Einstein’s financial support and Mileva’s care for the children. They divorced in 1919, and Einstein married Elsa soon after.