Syria: US Air Force strikes on ISIS targets in Syria as part of Operation Hawkeye Strike - last night

Footage of the US Air Force participating in the strikes on ISIS targets in Syria as part of Operation "Hawkeye Strike".

The US, as part of Operation "Hawkeye Strike", carried out a series of missile strikes on ISIS targets in Syria in response to an attack by militants on American servicemen in Palmyra on December 13, which resulted in the deaths of two servicemen and one civilian contractor.

For the strikes, HIMARS multiple rocket launchers were used, as well as aircraft in the form of F-15E Strike Eagle fighters, A-10C Thunderbolt II attack aircraft, and AH-64E Apache helicopters.