Energy, Reality, and the Limits of Political Power, an interview with Tucker Carlson

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Governments can manipulate markets, but they can't rewrite reality. Tucker Carlson explains why geography, energy resources, and physical limitations ultimately shape global events, reminding us that no political agenda can override the laws of nature.
#Energy #Economy #Reality #Geopolitics #Oil #TuckerCarlson
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