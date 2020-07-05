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The Martin P6M SeaMaster | The US Navy's answer to the B-52
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25 views • July 05, 2020
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Envisioned as a way to give the Navy a strategic nuclear force, the SeaMaster was eclipsed by the Polaris submarine-launched ballistic missile. Due to the political situation at the Pentagon, the Navy promoted the P6M primarily as a high speed minelayer.
The Atomic Cafe Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1328784977495713
My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theatomiccafe
For just $2 a month you can sign up to help support the channel.
For 1 time donations, my PayPal.Me account is: https://paypal.me/TheAtomicCafe?local...
Envisioned as a way to give the Navy a strategic nuclear force, the SeaMaster was eclipsed by the Polaris submarine-launched ballistic missile. Due to the political situation at the Pentagon, the Navy promoted the P6M primarily as a high speed minelayer.
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