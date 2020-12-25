Dear Mamma, I Am Ending the CCP-MV/《亲爱的妈妈， 我正在终结中共》MV

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我正在终结中共
Dear Mamma,I Am
Ending the CCP
歌手：郭文贵
Singer：Miles Guo
妈妈 我们的哭泣
Mamma Our cries
已经感动了天地
have moved the world
感动了天地
have touched the world
妈妈 我们的哭泣
Mamma Our cries
已经感动了天地
have moved the world
感动了天地
have touched the world
亲爱的妈妈
Dear Mamma
您在那边儿还好吗？
Are you ok over there?
您的儿子在哭泣 很想您
Your son is crying and missing you
他一直在梦里遇见您
and sees you in his dreams
您说过 让我灭掉中国共产党
You said take down the CCP
因为这是上天的旨意
cause it’s God's will
为了您我要赢
So I’ll win for you
当我们终结了中国共产党 我们再相见
and I’ll see you when We end the CCP
为什么？ 他们要剥夺我们的生命？
So why, do they take our lives?
一遍又一遍
Over and over and over and over again
我, 我将与他们战斗!
So I, I’m putting another fight!
来保护我们的家人
To protect my family
让我们来一起灭掉中国共产党
Let’s Take down the CCP
他们也许制做了病毒
They might have made a virus
但是 其实病毒就是他们
But the virus is them
呐喊 不要再有死亡
Screaming no more death
因为我们站在一起
cause together we stand
你与我一起
it’s just you and me
灭掉中国共产党
Taking down the CCP
他们也许剥夺了我们父母的生命
They might have taken our parents
但是他们夺不走我们的心
But they can’t take our hearts
因为我们的爱如此闪耀
Cause the love we have shines so
光明在那黑暗中
Bright in the dark
你与我一起
It’s just you and me
灭掉中国共产党
Taking down the CCP
妈妈 我们的哭泣
Mamma Our cries
已经感动了天地
have moved the world
感动了天地
have touched the world
妈妈 我们的哭泣
Mamma Our cries
已经感动了天地
have moved the world
感动了天地
have touched the world
嗨！ 儿子
Hey son
我有千万件事儿 想对你说
I got a million things I wish i could say to you
但首先我很自豪
but I’ll start with I’m so proud
你做的事情早就应该在很多年前完成了
Yeah You’re doing things that should
have been done a long time ago
我知道 我知道 你一定会把他们灭掉的
And I know and I know you’re gonna take them down
为什么？ 他们要剥夺我们的生命？
So why, do they take our lives?
一遍又一遍
Over and over and over and over again
我, 我将与他们战斗!
So I, I’m putting another fight!
来保护我们的家人
To protect my family
让我们来一起灭掉中国共产党
Let’s Take down the CCP
他们也许制做了病毒
They might have made a virus
但是 其实病毒就是他们
But the virus is them
呐喊 不要再有死亡
Screaming no more death
因为我们站在一起
cause together we stand
你与我一起
it’s just you and me
灭掉中国共产党
Taking down the CCP
他们也许剥夺了我们父母的生命
They might have taken our parents
但是他们夺不走我们的心
But they can’t take our hearts
因为我们的爱如此闪耀
Cause the love we have shines so
光明在那黑暗中
Bright in the dark
你与我一起
It’s just you and me
灭掉中国共产党
Taking down the CCP
妈妈 我们的哭泣
Mamma Our cries
已经感动了天地
have moved the world
感动了天地
have touched the world
妈妈 我们的哭泣
Mamma Our cries
已经感动了天地
have moved the world
感动了天地
have touched the world