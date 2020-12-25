Dear Mamma, I Am Ending the CCP-MV/《亲爱的妈妈， 我正在终结中共》MV

亲爱的妈妈

我正在终结中共

Dear Mamma,I Am

Ending the CCP



歌手：郭文贵

Singer：Miles Guo



妈妈 我们的哭泣

Mamma Our cries

已经感动了天地

have moved the world

感动了天地

have touched the world

妈妈 我们的哭泣

Mamma Our cries

已经感动了天地

have moved the world

感动了天地

have touched the world

亲爱的妈妈

Dear Mamma

您在那边儿还好吗？

Are you ok over there?

您的儿子在哭泣 很想您

Your son is crying and missing you

他一直在梦里遇见您

and sees you in his dreams

您说过 让我灭掉中国共产党

You said take down the CCP

因为这是上天的旨意

cause it’s God's will

为了您我要赢

So I’ll win for you

当我们终结了中国共产党 我们再相见

and I’ll see you when We end the CCP

为什么？ 他们要剥夺我们的生命？

So why, do they take our lives?

一遍又一遍

Over and over and over and over again

我, 我将与他们战斗!

So I, I’m putting another fight!

来保护我们的家人

To protect my family

让我们来一起灭掉中国共产党

Let’s Take down the CCP

他们也许制做了病毒

They might have made a virus

但是 其实病毒就是他们

But the virus is them

呐喊 不要再有死亡

Screaming no more death

因为我们站在一起

cause together we stand

你与我一起

it’s just you and me

灭掉中国共产党

Taking down the CCP

他们也许剥夺了我们父母的生命

They might have taken our parents

但是他们夺不走我们的心

But they can’t take our hearts

因为我们的爱如此闪耀

Cause the love we have shines so

光明在那黑暗中

Bright in the dark

你与我一起

It’s just you and me

灭掉中国共产党

Taking down the CCP

妈妈 我们的哭泣

Mamma Our cries

已经感动了天地

have moved the world

感动了天地

have touched the world

妈妈 我们的哭泣

Mamma Our cries

已经感动了天地

have moved the world

感动了天地

have touched the world

嗨！ 儿子

Hey son

我有千万件事儿 想对你说

I got a million things I wish i could say to you

但首先我很自豪

but I’ll start with I’m so proud

你做的事情早就应该在很多年前完成了

Yeah You’re doing things that should

have been done a long time ago

我知道 我知道 你一定会把他们灭掉的

And I know and I know you’re gonna take them down

为什么？ 他们要剥夺我们的生命？

So why, do they take our lives?

一遍又一遍

Over and over and over and over again

我, 我将与他们战斗!

So I, I’m putting another fight!

来保护我们的家人

To protect my family

让我们来一起灭掉中国共产党

Let’s Take down the CCP

他们也许制做了病毒

They might have made a virus

但是 其实病毒就是他们

But the virus is them

呐喊 不要再有死亡

Screaming no more death

因为我们站在一起

cause together we stand

你与我一起

it’s just you and me

灭掉中国共产党

Taking down the CCP

他们也许剥夺了我们父母的生命

They might have taken our parents

但是他们夺不走我们的心

But they can’t take our hearts

因为我们的爱如此闪耀

Cause the love we have shines so

光明在那黑暗中

Bright in the dark

你与我一起

It’s just you and me

灭掉中国共产党

Taking down the CCP

妈妈 我们的哭泣

Mamma Our cries

已经感动了天地

have moved the world

感动了天地

have touched the world

妈妈 我们的哭泣

Mamma Our cries

已经感动了天地

have moved the world

感动了天地

have touched the world