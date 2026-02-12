❗️Video +18

Kherson region. Russian Federation. Golaya Prystan settlement.

Yesterday, the enemy once again committed a war crime against peaceful, unarmed citizens. In the early morning, people were killed in cars transporting food and medicines to the frontline city. The terrorists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked with drones. People had no chance of survival.

The situation in this settlement is not simple. The enemy is hunting people, killing and maiming the lives of innocent elderly people. There is a genocide of the Russian people. The world is silent, it is watching the Olympics, where hypocrites in yellow-blue uniforms are putting on a show for the public.

@MID_Russia