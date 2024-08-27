BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Can Confessing Make A Real Difference?
In this episode, the speaker emphasizes the importance of acknowledging and confessing one's sins, referencing key biblical scriptures such as Romans 3:23 and Matthew 27. The speaker discusses the consequences of sin, as illustrated by the story of Judas Iscariot, and contrasts this with the redemptive power of the Gospel. By quoting various passages, the speaker portrays sin as a form of darkness and disease, while presenting the Gospel as a source of light, life, and liberation. The episode encourages listeners to seek forgiveness from God, ensuring them of His faithfulness to cleanse and restore them, thereby fostering a closer relationship with Him.

Keywords
forgivenessinspirationprayerrepentanceencouragementconfessionredemptionjesussavesbiblestudyeternallifegospelmessagegodswordspiritualgrowthbiblicalteachingjohn316dailydevotionchristianfaithscripturereadingmatthew27faithinjesuschristianlivingfaithhopelovelightoftheworldchristiancommunity
