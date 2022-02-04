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TLAV UK Data Breakdown Full Vaxed Are 92% Cases And 70% Hospitalizations Pandemic Unvaccinated LIE
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80 views • February 04, 2022
TLAV UK Data Breakdown Full Vaxed Are 92% Cases And 70% Hospitalizations Pandemic Unvaccinated LIE
The Last American Vagabond
https://superu.net/video/1ae690c2-3f3c-4e7c-be83-585ee12eb58e/
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-2-3-22:d
https://sovren.media/video/uk-fully-vaxed-account-for-92-of-cases-70-of-hospitalizations-81-of-deaths-in-the-last-month-716.html
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/uk-fully-vaxed-account-for-92-percent-cases-70-percent-hospitalizations-81-percent-deaths-last-month/
UK “Fully Vaxed” Account For 92% Of Cases, 70% Of Hospitalizations & 81% Of Deaths In The Last Month
The Last American Vagabond
https://superu.net/video/1ae690c2-3f3c-4e7c-be83-585ee12eb58e/
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-2-3-22:d
https://sovren.media/video/uk-fully-vaxed-account-for-92-of-cases-70-of-hospitalizations-81-of-deaths-in-the-last-month-716.html
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/uk-fully-vaxed-account-for-92-percent-cases-70-percent-hospitalizations-81-percent-deaths-last-month/
UK “Fully Vaxed” Account For 92% Of Cases, 70% Of Hospitalizations & 81% Of Deaths In The Last Month
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