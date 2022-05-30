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J6 VETERANS TRIBUTE: 71 Veterans have been arrested for Jan 6.
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31 views • May 30, 2022
J6 VETERANS TRIBUTE
71 Veterans have been arrested for Jan 6. We have not forgotten their sacrifices for America; then, or now! 🇺🇸❤️‍🔥

Today, May 30th, 2022, we remember those who selflessly gave their lives in the many conflicts America was involved in through history. We pray that every family who has suffered the loss of a loved one in service to country will receive God's comfort in this special time dedicated to their memory.

The team at #J6PatriotNews wanted to add to this solemn holiday, a tribute to the veterans who are today suffering at the hands of the current regime.

At least 71 veterans who attended the mostly peaceful protest that occurred in Washington DC on Jan 6th have been arrested. Unbeknownst to them that day, the Capitol Police would start to indiscriminately assault protesters with unbelievable force including flash bombs, chemical spray, batons, etc. injuring many older people, including women and children. Because Veterans were present and tried to protect the innocent, the government went to full force against them in what they called a "Shock n' Awe" operation. Today 21 veterans are still detained in jail, at least 16 are in home detention. Others are free on recognizance but under harsh restrictions for work and travel. These political prisoners have consistently denied bond, some having been in jail for as long as 18 months now.

This unconstitutional pre-trial detention is the cost veterans are paying today for simply exercising their right of free speech and assembly.

These men and women deserve to be recognized for their endurance under an incredible governmental machine that is attempting to crush their spirit as well as their families. These Veterans, who have served America at such risk to life and limb, are now detained and suffer incredibly at the hands of corrupt guards and a biased justice system.

As we remember those who gave their lives for America this Sacred Day, let us not forget those who have lost their freedom for the same. They are our fathers, our brothers, our siblings, our neighbors, and our friends.

May we NEVER forget Ashli Babbitt, who was murdered by Lt Byrd in cold blood, or the sorrow of the family she left behind.

This video represents our gratitude for these brave Veterans past service and sacrifice.

https://t.me/J6patriotnews/833
Keywords
veteranspolitical prisonersmemorial day tributej671 veterans
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