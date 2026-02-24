Dutch diplomat or covert courier? Dutch envoy’s Starlink gear confiscated in Iran

Unchecked diplomat or covert courier? Dutch envoy’s Starlink gear confiscated in Iran

Footage circulating on social media shows a suitcase allegedly belonging to a senior Dutch diplomat packed with Starlink terminals, satellite phones, and advanced wireless communication equipment at Imam Khomeini International Airport.

👉 The diplomat refused to allow the suitcase to undergo routine X-ray screening upon arrival—a standard security measure required of all passengers, as reported by the Quds News Network.

Airport authorities seized and inspected the luggage under established legal and diplomatic protocols.

💬 What they found was not personal electronics, but satellite communication tools capable of bypassing national telecommunications infrastructure.

The diplomat left the country shortly afterwards without reclaiming the confiscated suitcase. A second Dutch official later appeared in an attempt to retrieve it—a move only deepening the controversy.

📹 The timing is particularly sensitive, as Iran recently intensified restrictions on GPS and Starlink-enabled devices, citing concerns over foreign interference, sabotage operations, and unauthorized access to sensitive sites—particularly by the US and Israel.