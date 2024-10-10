BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Brandon Pringle—For Such a Time as This!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
80 views • 6 months ago

October 10, 2024: My guest this week is Brandon Pringle, a faith and freedom lover and a proud Albertan. Brandon shares with us an exciting event that will take place in Red Deer, Alberta on October 19. The event is being called Such a Time as This, a reference from the book of Esther. The great list of speakers includes Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Dr. William Makis, Dr. Michael Wagner, Leighton Grey, Kevin Schulthies and Brandon Pringle. The event is free but those wishing to attend must register soon to have a seat.

Register now at: https://suchatime.ca


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
freedomcanadachp canadarod taylorpartyestherrighteousnessalbertacovidmordecaicdnpolired deerchpcanadachp talkschristian heritageabpolibrandon pringlesuch a time
