CHP Talks: Brandon Pringle—For Such a Time as This!

October 10, 2024: My guest this week is Brandon Pringle, a faith and freedom lover and a proud Albertan. Brandon shares with us an exciting event that will take place in Red Deer, Alberta on October 19. The event is being called Such a Time as This, a reference from the book of Esther. The great list of speakers includes Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Dr. William Makis, Dr. Michael Wagner, Leighton Grey, Kevin Schulthies and Brandon Pringle. The event is free but those wishing to attend must register soon to have a seat.

