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V02: Speak Softly & carry a BIG STICK: 2nd Hitler: Dr Hendrik Verwoerd - Apartheid
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75 views • February 20, 2021
The first video I did about Verwoerd may have given the impression that he was soft. In this video I show the tough side of Apartheid. In this video I show people how only 3 million Whites in South Africa, making up only 19% of the population, were able to shunt the other 81% of the population around at will, and how the Whites resettled millions of Blacks in the face of resistance. Here we see the real racialism of the Whites and Apartheid. Here we see the racialism of the Whites and their determination to split from the Blacks and what they did.
Here you see the nasty side of Apartheid where Whites made the rules and forced everyone to do their bidding. This is the side of Apartheid that the Blacks and other Non-Whites hated. The Jews absolutely hated the racial side of the Whites even though the Jews were categorised as Whites and were not affected by it.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
Here you see the nasty side of Apartheid where Whites made the rules and forced everyone to do their bidding. This is the side of Apartheid that the Blacks and other Non-Whites hated. The Jews absolutely hated the racial side of the Whites even though the Jews were categorised as Whites and were not affected by it.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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