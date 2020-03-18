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Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Time for Truth on #CoronaVirus
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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174 views • March 18, 2020
Mar 13, 2020

"Two days ago, we published an article about Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, an MIT biologist, after he posted a tweet sharing his concerns about the the coronavirus and how the “fear mongering on coronavirus will go down as biggest fraud to manipulate economies.” The article is the most read story since the inception of our website, and has since gone viral online. Within 24 hours, the story attracted over half a million unique visitors.

Now, Dr. Shiva just came out with a follow-up video that goes into a great detail to explain the real truth about coronavirus and why as a nation, we need to focus more on immune health."

Source: https://techstartups.com/2020/03/14/real-truth-coronavirus-according-mit-molecular-biologist/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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