© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ted Cruz Explodes Over Iran Threat & MAGA Critics | Heated Debate with Tucker Carlson
Description
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz ignited a fiery debate with Tucker Carlson over Iran’s nuclear threat and divisions within the MAGA movement. Watch Cruz’s passionate defense of strong U.S. leadership and his call for unity against the Iranian regime. Subscribe to News Plus Globe for the latest political updates and analysis.
Hashtags
#TedCruz #IranThreat #MAGA #TuckerCarlson #USPolitics #RepublicanParty #PoliticalDebate #NewsPlusGlobe #ConservativePolitics #IranNuclear