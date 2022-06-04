Still Queuing for Nucleic Acid Tests in Shanghai After the Lifting of the Lockdown

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06/02/2022 Shanghai citizens have just been relieved from more than 2 months of lockdown and now face the pain of having to wait in long lines for nucleic acid tests again.