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Marjorie Taylor Greene refuses to denounce her past posts
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50 views • February 04, 2021
Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy gave Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene the opportunity to denounce some of her past posts, but in an interview with The Washington Examiner, Greene refused.
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