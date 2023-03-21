Grant Stinchfield: The US government's 38-page indictment against Miles Guo failed to name a single victim of the purported fraud

https://gettr.com/post/p2c3ih65ac9
3/20/2023 Grant Stinchfield, host of Real America's Voice: The US government's 38-page indictment against Miles Guo failed to name a single victim of the purported fraud, and the prosecutor admitted in court to having worked a lot with the CCP’s totalitarian government. So, there are numerous doubts surrounding this case.
#CCP #SDNY #MilesGuo #releaseMilesGuonow #indictment #victims
3/20/2023 真实美国之声主持人格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德：美国政府声讨文贵先生的长达38页的指控书竟未能指名道姓地列出一个所谓被诈骗的受害人，而且检察官当庭承认与中共极权政府大量合作，此案疑点重重！
#中共 #纽约南区法院 #郭文贵 #立即释放郭文贵 #起诉书 #受害者
