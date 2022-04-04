AZ, LA & MO Filed Suit Against Biden Admin to Stop Lifting Title 42 @ Southern Border

Three Republican states SUE the Biden administration to stop lifting Title 42 with growing fears there will be chaos and a huge migrant influx at the southern border in May.

'It may be one of the most bone headed decisions of this administration. And they have done a lot of dumb things,' Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said of the Biden administration's decision to lift Title 42



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday they would rescind the publich health order known as Title 42 on May 23. Since March 2020, the Department of Homeland Security has used it to quickly expel migrants at the border due to health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.



In February, 55% of the more than 164,000 migrants encountered at the border were expelled under the order.



The lawsuit from the attorneys general, filed in a U.S. District Court in Louisiana, claims that the administration failed to estimate for the costs to the states.



They cite 'increased health care costs for aliens infected with COVID-19 and the cost of increased illegal immigration caused by the Termination Order, and the presence of much greater numbers of paroled aliens with non-meritorious asylum claims who were induced to enter the United States because of the Termination Order.'



They argue the move was illegal as it wasn't enacted under the required notice and comment period required under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) and called the removal 'arbitrary and capricious.'



The three states are asking the Western District Court of Louisiana to force the Biden Administration to keep Title 42 in place until it conducts the comment period.