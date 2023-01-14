Create New Account
Latinos United for Conservative Action , Melinda Rivera - 04 January 2023
Latinos United for Conservative Action

Join me as I interview Melinda Rivera, founder of #NewMexit and member of LUCA, Latinos of Conservative Action, an outreach to encourage Christians to get involved in their local governments for small changes that can impact the outcome of state elections and ultimately their communities.


instagram.com/_the_luca_movement/ Poder Latino | PoderLatino.us – LUCA-Latinos United for Conservative Action Melinda Rivera (@MelindaAnnRive) / Twitter

