Latinos United for Conservative Action , Melinda Rivera - 04 January 2023

Latinos United for Conservative Action
Join me as I interview Melinda Rivera, founder of #NewMexit and member of LUCA, Latinos of Conservative Action, an outreach to encourage Christians to get involved in their local governments for small changes that can impact the outcome of state elections and ultimately their communities.
instagram.com/_the_luca_movement/ Poder Latino | PoderLatino.us – LUCA-Latinos United for Conservative Action Melinda Rivera (@MelindaAnnRive) / Twitter
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Website: https://poderlatino.us/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/melindaa.rivera
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_the_luca_movement/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3VV9PA7
🔗 CONNECT WITH LISSETTE CARTER
https://msha.ke/lissettecarter
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://open.spotify.com/show/6AuMYgy3hEN4reDcUkh2Ff?si=56475ec7835a4d83
https://www.rightamericamedia.com/
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Mission Recap and Website: https://www.rookierevival.com/
