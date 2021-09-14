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Dr. Ardis reveals hospitals’ COVID “death protocol”
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251 views • September 14, 2021
(Planet Today) Dr. Bryan Ardis revealed the “death protocol” used by hospitals to treat Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients. He told The Matrixxx Grooove Show hosts Jeff Peterson and Shannon “Shady” Grove about this protocol during the program’s Sept. 2 edition on Brighteon.TV. A staunch critic of ill-advised hospital protocols, Ardis defended the use of more effective treatments for COVID-19 patients.
(Article by Ramon Tomey republished from NaturalNews.com)
Source/full story:
Dr. Ardis reveals hospitals’ COVID “death protocol” to Jeff and Shady – Brighteon.TV
BY Planet Today News Friday, September 10, 2021
https://www.planet-today.com/2021/09/dr-ardis-reveals-hospitals-covid-death.html#gsc.tab=0
(Article by Ramon Tomey republished from NaturalNews.com)
Source/full story:
Dr. Ardis reveals hospitals’ COVID “death protocol” to Jeff and Shady – Brighteon.TV
BY Planet Today News Friday, September 10, 2021
https://www.planet-today.com/2021/09/dr-ardis-reveals-hospitals-covid-death.html#gsc.tab=0
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