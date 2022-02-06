X22 REPORT - Trump Just Set The Stage For Election Fraud, An Informed Public Threatens Those In Power

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Trump Just Set The Stage For Election Fraud, An Informed Public Threatens Those In Power
Trump and the patriots have now set the stage to expose election fraud. Each person is playing their part. Trump knows that states will decertify and the [DS] is preparing to counter this, Trump just countered their plan by calling them out. The pieces of the plan are all coming together, the [DS] is panicking.The public is being informed, they are seeing the truth and how the establishment lied to them, this is the [DS] worst nightmare, they have lost control and power. The clock has been activated.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.