Khatam al-Anbia Central HQ spokesman Ibrahim Zolfaqari delivers a direct message to the Iraqi people

EXCLUSIVE: Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters spokesman Ibrahim Zolfaqari delivers a direct message to the Iraqi people:

"The Iranian people were not alone. We were fighting the battle, and your hearts, your tears, and your firm stances were and remain with us."

Zolfaqari announced that Strait of Hormuz restrictions DO NOT apply to Iraq.

Iran calls on Iraq to seize a "historic opportunity" to end the American military presence on its territory and put an end to the plundering of Iraqi wealth by the United States.

"The Iranian and Iraqi peoples stand in the same trench and will achieve, hand in hand, victory in this historic battle against the Great Satan, America and its agents — and against Israel, killer of children."

Adding: Niece and grandniece of the Martyr Iranian General Soleimani arrested in US — State Dept.

After Rubio ended their permanent residency status.