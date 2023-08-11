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Joe Allen - MAN VS. MACHINE AI, Transhumanism & the Battle For Humanity
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160 views • August 11, 2023

Maria Zeee


August 10, 2023


Joe Allen, author of 'DARK ÆON – Transhumanism and the War Against Humanity' joins Maria Zeee to discuss AI, humanity, and the varying globalist visions for their versions of transhumanism, detailing the desired outcome of merging man with machine in the ultimate battle for humanity.


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humanityglobalistsaiartificial intelligencewarelitesbattletranshumanismvisionsman vs machinejoe allenmaria zeeedark aeonmerging man with machine
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