The Origin of the Domesticated Dog. Genetic Hybridization of Reptile and Mammal.

Genetic Engineering of Dogs - Genetic Hybridization by the Dog Man (they misnamed Anubis in Egypt.) Cain, Canaanites From Remote Viewing Google Earth Faces; we love those dogs and they love that we love them. The Akashic Records show that they were designed that way. The misnamed "Book of the Dead" Scrolls from Egypt show the progression of the hybridization, maintaining the crocodilian head for defense and hunting, attempting to balance that unempathetic, reptilian killer instinct with the love and bonding available to the emotional mammals. Ancient, pre-human, pre-delivery civilizations also loved their dogs, by design. The Wolf Family Canidae (Canis Lupus) and subsequently the Dog (Canis lupus familiaris) were genetically engineered that way by the Anunnaki hybrid; The Dog Man, as companion animal for their workers, for contentment, bonding, hunting, and protection, a complex mix of attributes to have in a single animal. They achieved the incredible result we enjoy today (our Dogs) by mixing the DNA of Reptilian Alligators with many and varied Mammalian DNA, as seen in the scrolls; Lions, Cheetahs, Hippos and eventually Jackrabbits. Selecting the empathetic, loving, and strong bond-forming aspects from the Black Jackrabbit (Lepus Insularis) and mixing it with the instinctive ferociousness, and bone-crushing jaws of: (Genus; Caiman) of the Alligatoridae Family. Caiman to Canis - sharing the canine tooth, and mouth structure/musculature, adding the shearing teeth for all-round lethality. Lepus to Lupus - Ears, nose, hair, and skin, with slow-twitch body muscles for endurance. This is the Akashic record of the dog as also recorded in Egypt.

