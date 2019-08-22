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Pot Over Pills: The Effects of Cannabis vs. Prescription Drugs | MERRY JANE News
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11 views • August 22, 2019
The United States has a prescription drug problem. Highly-addictive drugs prescribed leniently by medical professionals have contributed to our national opioid crisis. Could marijuana help reduce America’s dependence on prescription drugs like painkillers and antidepressants? There is strong evidence to suggest that weed might be one potential cure to America’s pill-popping ways.
Join Merry Jane News correspondent Brooke Burgstahler as she compares cannabis to highly-addictive prescription drugs like Percocet, Vicodin, OxyContin, Adderall, Valium, and Xanax. The scientific understanding of these potentially deadly substances and how they interact with the human body and mind to control pain, anxiety, and depression shows why marijuana may be the perfect alternative. Before you pop another prescription pill, be sure to ingest this potentially life-saving report.
Join Merry Jane News correspondent Brooke Burgstahler as she compares cannabis to highly-addictive prescription drugs like Percocet, Vicodin, OxyContin, Adderall, Valium, and Xanax. The scientific understanding of these potentially deadly substances and how they interact with the human body and mind to control pain, anxiety, and depression shows why marijuana may be the perfect alternative. Before you pop another prescription pill, be sure to ingest this potentially life-saving report.
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