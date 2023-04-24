https://gettr.com/post/p2f6fy96559

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】The fellow fighters visited the NFSC base and expressed their gratitude to Miles Guo for establishing the New Federal State of China. Mr. Guo not only helped fellow fighters’ families but also created a decentralized peaceful world for everyone that breaks the restrictions of religions, geopolitics, and beliefs. The fellow fighters are now more confident and passionate than before. Our NFSC is carrying out the cause of destroying the CCP in an orderly manner, and the CCP will end soon. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】战友们参观了新中国联邦基地，表达了对七哥创建了新中国联邦的感激。七哥不仅帮助了战友的家人，还帮全人类打造了一个打破宗教、地缘政治跟信仰的限制，一个去中心化的和平的世界。战友们现在的信心比以前更加高，热情也更加高涨。我们新中国联邦在有条不紊地进行灭共事业，共产党一定会很快就结束了。 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



