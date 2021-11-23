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What is the Most Secret Unit in the U.S. Military’s Arsenal?
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231 views • November 23, 2021
What is the Most Secret Unit in the U.S. Military’s Arsenal?

There are some solid answers on a question about the most secretive unit and some not so solid answers. In order not to drone on, sounding like a broken record. Seal Team 6 a.k.a DEVGRU is not the most secretive. I wouldn’t necessarily agree that Delta Force, is the most secretive in general. Due to plenty of interviews from former members, movies, literature, and all that good stuff.

While SEAL Team Six and Delta Force are well-known among the public, the most secretive unit belongs to the CIA. Or maybe it belongs to the Army? Speculation varies about whom they fall under, but the Intelligence Support Activity (ISA) appears to work primarily for Joint Special Operations Command. The group has also alternatively been referred to as Gray Fox, Task Force Orange, and a host of other names.

According to public thoughts, the most secretive unit is by far and away from the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta – “Delta Force”. Nowadays operating under the US Army Combat Applications Group. Delta Force has the most security on it, much more than any other unit in the entirety of United States Special Operations Command, except maybe the ISA.

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