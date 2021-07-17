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Call: Dramatic Action Needed! The World Got a Problem... [16.07.2021]
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70 views • July 17, 2021
UnknownMale_389 - 13 hours ago:
I feel kinda sorry/bad for the people that think “normal” is gonna happen soon. Just blind sheep that believe there’s hope for this world.
Deebow 08 - 14 hours ago:
These are ppl that truly lack trust in a higher power. Poor children, looked to their parents to protect them...????
Quantum Epic - 14 hours ago (edited):
Absolutely CANNOT BELIEVE we're at this point. Time is indeed very short ????
VeteranRedBeard - 15 hours ago (edited):
We all need to start taking action. Go out and spread the gospel. This world is lost. We can not save it. It is in revelation. All we can do is saves souls.
15,807 Views premiered 15 Hours Ago
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
84.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/gZzjB12Y0Gg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZzjB12Y0Gg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
I feel kinda sorry/bad for the people that think “normal” is gonna happen soon. Just blind sheep that believe there’s hope for this world.
Deebow 08 - 14 hours ago:
These are ppl that truly lack trust in a higher power. Poor children, looked to their parents to protect them...????
Quantum Epic - 14 hours ago (edited):
Absolutely CANNOT BELIEVE we're at this point. Time is indeed very short ????
VeteranRedBeard - 15 hours ago (edited):
We all need to start taking action. Go out and spread the gospel. This world is lost. We can not save it. It is in revelation. All we can do is saves souls.
15,807 Views premiered 15 Hours Ago
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
84.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/gZzjB12Y0Gg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZzjB12Y0Gg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
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