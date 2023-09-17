Create New Account
Natural Strategies to Reverse Diabetes and Optimize Immune Function: Preparing for the next wave of infections.
Dr. Wes Youngberg
How spike protein from COVID infections or COVID "vaccinations" further promotes diabetes by destroying insulin producing pancreatic beta cells and inducing metabolic and immune dysregulation.

How weight gain and high blood sugars compromise immunity and increase risk of premature disability or death from infections or vaccine spike protein injuryMajority of Americans are overweight and/or PreDiabetic

Chronic disease is reversible and practical steps we can take now

Preparing for the next wave of infections with protocols for daily maintenance and if sick.

