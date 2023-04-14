Commercial Airlines Just Don't Do This People ! 4/6/23 -- CALIFORNIA

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I went to pay my phone bill and when I parked and jumped out of the car I saw these two vehicles just playing sky games...which I have seen many times. If you have been watching the skies I am sure you have seen these crafts just missing each other in the sky. We are told told these are just commercial airlines. Really? I do not think the passengers would enjoy a ride like this. If you look to the right of the upper plane you will see a white UFO shoot off quickly to the right at the 12 second mark. Watch carefully. Many of us have seen them around the trails. This was shot April 6. I almost didn't post it because I would have liked to catch these flying cockroaches from the beginning. Have any of you seen this careless action above you?
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
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SKYWATCH_SWFL
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