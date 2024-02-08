Create New Account
BRAVE CANADIAN WOMAN PUBLICLY DECLARES TO JUSTIN TRUDEAU THAT YOU HAVE HANDED US OVER TO GLOBALISM.
Brave Canadian woman publicly declares to Justin Trudeau that you have handed us over to globalism. You don't work for Canada, you work for your Globalist Partners. I wonder how much they pay you to betray Canada. What do we do with traitors? We hang them for treason.


The International Criminal Lawyer confirms that Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, Justin Trudeau and many other WEF politicians are using climate change, pandemics, wars, digital ID and digital currency to establish total control of the world through the United Nations and the World Economic Forum . He declares that they must be stopped and that they should have been stopped a long time ago. Now is the time to unite humanity and defend life and liberty. This is your home, defend the planet


