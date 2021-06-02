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Botany In A Day (The Patterns Method of Plant Identification) -- Thomas J. Elpel
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75 views • June 02, 2021
In his book, "Botany in a Day," Thomas Elpel makes plant ID fast. Thomas breaks down plants into seven basic families, he shows you the characteristics of each family. Once you have mastered the patterns you can use in reference guide (which makes up the bulk of the book), which will help you identify thousands of plants with ease. You can buy the book, "Botany in a Day," HERE (https://permies.com/wiki/23598/Botany-Day-Thomas-Elpel)
This is a 90 minute presentation plus a 90 minute plant walk that were given as a part of the 177 hours of PDC and ATC presentations.
Thomas Elpel runs the Green University in Pony, MT
Thomas Elpel is also author of Botany in a Day
This is a 90 minute presentation plus a 90 minute plant walk that were given as a part of the 177 hours of PDC and ATC presentations.
Thomas Elpel runs the Green University in Pony, MT
Thomas Elpel is also author of Botany in a Day
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