"THE ISRAELI ZOMBIES & CANNIBALS ARE HERE!!" - Idi Amin's son, warning Ugandans, about Israelis who are fleeing the war via Dubai & resettling in East Africa - Lumumba Amin

"THE ISRAELI ZOMBIES & CANNIBALS ARE HERE!!"

(Idi Amin's son, warning to Ugandans, about Israelis who are fleeing the war via Dubai & resettling in East Africa)

"And if they are already hyper racist with extreme genocidal xenophobia against a cute Palestinian child in Gaza, imagine what you, the African are to them."

Lumumba Amin, son of Idi Amin, speaking to Ugandans, is warning them about Israelis who are fleeing the war via Dubai and resettling in East Africa, particularly Kampala. He asks, "should we be welcoming Israeli war criminals in the country?"

He warns Ugandans, especially politicians, business elites, and investors, to be cautious about interacting with these arrivals. He alleges that some Israelis may be former soldiers involved in the war in Gaza and suggests they could pose a danger if allowed to settle freely in Uganda.

"Remember that the entire Israeli society has been radicalized and indoctrinated from childhood with a lot of big bigotry and a lot of violent religious intolerance against other faiths, other races, and other peoples."

A large portion of the speech shifts into conspiracy claims. He asserts that Israelis engage in ritual sacrifice and blackmail operations, and these practices are part of intelligence methods used to control political figures. He references the Epstein scandal as an example of how such blackmail operations allegedly work, claiming they involve filming people in compromising situations and using the footage for leverage.

"You have seen these tech billionaires in America, even people like Trump, even this lady called Erika Kirk, they are all struggling to appear human in front of people."

He ends by saying he wants to alert citizens and officials before problems arise from allowing Israelis to settle in the country.





@DD Geopolitics